Rawalpindi-Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq said that education for women was vital so that they could stand with men equally and could contribute to the country’s economic development.

Addressing a function in connection with World Women Day at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday, she said that women should be aware of their rights and they should not tolerate injustices done to them. She said that all institutions, offices and organisations should have indoor harassment committees, adding that the organisations must report their status of compliance with the workplace harassment law.

She said that using mobile phones to intimidate or stalk others and text messages at social media fell under harassment and must be reported. She stressed on gender equality and respectful behaviour from employers and asked participants to bring awareness among fellow members with respect to workplace harassment.

She lauded RCCI efforts for promoting women entrepreneurship and added that these women playing a remarkable in the economic uplift of the country.

Women are coming out of the taboos and social bars and now we can see professionals in different sectors other than conventional sectors like IT, Air Force and board members at corporate levels.

Ambassador of Somalia Khadija on the occasion highlighted women role and responsibilities and safeguards being provided by Islamic teaching.

She added that she got support from her mother and husband and also served in Iraq during war.

Earlier, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem in his welcome address said that aim of celebrating women day was to acknowledge the role and contribution made by women in uplifting the socio economic condition in the country. He said that no nation can make progress without the progress of women. Rawalpindi Chamber always welcomed women to participate in Chamber’s activities to bring change in businesses. RCCI has established an incubation centre for businesswomen to provide an equipped place to women to display their products and hold meetings to promote their businesses, he added.