Karachi the biggest city of Pakistan, but it still has a dysfunctional transport system, where sons and daughters of Hazrat Adam and Bibi Hawa have been struggling with local buses, rickshaws and expensive transport.

If we glance at the world, we can conclude that metro bus system is the most effective and fascinating transport system. It was initiated by London in 1863 through underground metro system, and then in 1890 they introduced electro-field underground metro bus . In 2017, metro bus project was undertaken by former PM Nawaz Sharif in Punjab. Although Lahore has fewer population and smaller area than Karachi, Karachi still doesn’t have metro bus system.

Abominable situation of Karachi traffic is making society ill, with eccentric traffic rules, inferior and crowded buses, long distances, and pollution from private and public transportation.

Metro bus has enormous benefits. It can comfort public, and it can reduce pollution by diminishing private transport. If the metro has these vast benefits, then why is there no metro bus system in Karachi?

The most important to note is the inequality among provinces at the time of Nawaz’s government; Nawaz Sharif attention was more on Punjab, because it was his voting area. It also the truth that Sindh government also didn’t focus on Karachi’s transport system, and failed to make convenient policies for Karachi.

It seems as if all funds have been corrupted and Karachi doesn’t have any solutions to its problems. If government wants to convince public otherwise, then both Sindh and Federal government have to make bright policies for metro bus system.

NOORULLAH BHATTI,

Karachi, March 6.