LAHORE - A 28-year-old woman was found hanged at her house in the Lytton Road police precincts on Tuesday. Her body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Sumera, a resident of Saadi Park. A police official said her body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth tied to her neck as they entered the bedroom. The police removed the body and sent it to hospital.

A close relative of the deceased told the police that unidentified men hanged Sumera to death. The police said they were investigating the matter.

MOTHER OF TWO DIES

‘MYSTERIOUSLY’

A mother of two died mysteriously at her house in Nishtar Colony, police said on Tuesday. Her body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Her family told the police that Rashida was rushed to a hospital after her condition deteriorated. Later, she expired at the hospital. Police sources say they believe the woman ended her life by taking poison. The police were investigating the death.

‘Mobile thief’ tortured to death in Islampura

A 40-year-old man was tortured to death by his neighbour as they clashed over mobile phone theft in Islampura on Tuesday. Police said Naeem Akhtar and Sarwar were sitting on the top floor of a five-storey plaza, Khalid Centre, when they exchanged words over mobile phone theft. Sarwar got infuriated and hit Naeem Akhtar in the head with an iron rod. As a result, Naeem Akhtar received serious head injuries and died on the spot. Sarwar then tried to escape from the crime scene but he slipped and fell on the road from the top floor. The police also reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched the investigation after registering a murder case against Sarwar. Further investigation was underway.

GANG SMASHED

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Lahore police on Tuesday claimed to have smashed a most-wanted gang of auto lifters and arrested its four members. The police also seized 25 motorcycles, mobile phones and firearms from their possession. Addressing a news conference at his office on Tuesday, SP (AVLS) Atif Hayat said the arrested bandits were involved in several cases of motorcycle snatching and auto theft. The arrested suspects were identified by police as Qamar Zaman, Abdul Rahman, Shahzad Khalid and Usama Anjum. SP Atif Hayat also said the arrested bandits had a criminal history and they were wanted to the police in several auto lifting cases registered with different police stations in Lahore.