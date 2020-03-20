Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police has arrested as many as 176 accused for violation of Section 144 imposed by Punjab Government and overcharging for masks and sanitizers. According to the details, totally 60 cases were registered for violation of Section 144 and overcharging on face masks and sanitizers. City Division Police arrested 50 while Cantt Division 21, Civil Lines Division 35, Sadar Division 22 Iqbal Town 28 accused. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has directed a crackdown on the shopkeepers on overcharging for masks and sanitizers. So far as many as 24 FIRs have been registered against profiteers. DIG Operations warned that no one would be allowed to overcharge citizens in the wake of the corona virus crisis. Rai Babar Saeed said that citizens could also file complaints at the police helpline 15 if someone demands high prices of masks and sanitizers. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed directed all divisional SPs to speed up action against profiteers and hoarders ensuring compliance with the Punjab Government directives.

CM appoints focal person on coronavirus

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appointed Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan as provincial focal person on coronavirus.

According to a handout issued here, Secretary SH&ME would brief the media daily about the coronavirus situation and the steps being taken by the Punjab government.