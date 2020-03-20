Share:

In a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has decided to suspend operation of 24 more trains in the country.

In a video message, Sheikh Rasheed said that up till now, a total of 34 trains have been suspended in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

He also said that out of 134 total trains, 100 are still operational which has cut down the number of daily train passengers from 200,000 to 165,000.

He also highlighted that Pakistan Railways has refunded train tickets worth Rs80 million to affected passengers which could be used to travel through alternate trains.