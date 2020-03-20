Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 40-year-old woman was killed in hit-and-run traffic accident while four others got electrocuted and injured in two different parts of city, Rescue 1122 spokesman informed on Thursday. The dead body and the injured persons were moved to hospitals for autopsy and the medical treatment by rescuers, he said. According to spokesman, the lady was walking on road when a speeding vehicle hit her. Resultantly, the woman sustained fatal head injury and died on the spot, he said. The driver managed to escape from the scene, he added. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for post-mortem. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained by the doctors, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, a woman along with three children sustained burn injuries in an incident of electrocution in Dhoke Khabba and was rushed to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for cure by the rescuers, he mentioned. According to him, the woman switched on an electric motor when she received severe electric shock.