Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited the family of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed), who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash last week during the rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade. The Air Chief offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. Paying tribute to the brave air warrior, he said that the martyred pilot laid down his life for the sacred motherland. He further said that his martyrdom would always be remembered.

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief arrived at PAF Base Mushaf, where he visited No 9 Multirole Squadron, the Unit of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed). The Air Chief also flew an operational training mission in F-16 aircraft alongside the combat crew of the Squadron. He interacted with the combat crew and expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparedness.