LONDON - Canterbury and New Zealand bowling allrounder Andrew Ellis has retired after to end a career he had started in 2002-03. Ellis played 15 ODIs and five T20Is in 2012 and 2013. Ellis is only the second player in New Zealand domestic history to have played over 100 games in each format - 106 first-class, 133 List A and 127 T20s. “Elly has been the heart and soul of the team for a long time,” Canterbury captain Cole McConchie said. “I remember coming into the side and he really took me and the other young players under his wing. He was the utmost professional and his legacy here at Canterbury will stand the test of time. “He has a massive heart and has been a great all-rounder for us for years. He’ll be very much missed around the group. I just want to, on behalf of the whole Canterbury side, wish Elly the very best of time in life after cricket”. In the 10 years that Ellis spent in the domestic circuit before making his international debut, he had to battle five stress fractures to his lower back.

A surgery in April 2010 finally helped him play consistently and make his way into the New Zealand side. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in February 2012 and went on to play a home series against South Africa before touring the West Indies and Sri Lanka. He also played in a home series against England but managed only 12 wickets in the 15 ODIs at an average of 35.41, with best figures of 2 for 22. His T20I career was even shorter, lasting five games in which he took only two wickets.