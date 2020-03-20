Share:

Islamabad - Former Law Minister Babar Awan has held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the constitutional and legal matters amidst the prevailing situation facing the country. During the meeting, the prime minister discussed the deepening crisis as a result of the spread of corona virus and vowed that the Pakistan would be victorious in its battle against the pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the support of China to control the spread of coronavirus, saying that the facilitation of the Chinese in this dark hour would remain unforgettable. The prime minister said that precaution against the disease was needed, instead of panicking about it. He said that international organizations were being taken into confidence pertaining to the aftermath of the pandemic. The prime minister said that he was personally overseeing the steps being taken to fight out the coronavirus.

He said that all the available resources would be fully utilized to provide relief to the masses in prevailing precarious situation. The former law minister praised the government for its efforts to curtail the effects of the pandemic and said that the nation is proud of the leadership. He said that the prime minister had always lived up to the expectations of the people in the times of desperate need. Condoled the demise of Babar Awan’s mother and offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the aggrieved family.