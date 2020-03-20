Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed sanitizers at its different public dealing office in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the employees directly involved in public dealing. The step has been taken as preventive measures in wake of situation arising due to Coronavirus. In this connection, four sanitizers have been installed at One Window Operation Directorate in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the staff deputed at OWO. Similarly, sanitizers have also been made available at main gate of the CDA headquarters so that the people entering the headquarters can wash their hands properly. Similarly, two sanitizers have also been installed at Executive Block while provision of sanitizers at CDA Capital Hospital has also been ensured. Furthermore, on the directions of management, employees have been exempted from bio-metric attendance as a preventive measure. Meanwhile, CDA’s anti-encroachment operation against illegal constructions in Abadi Moman Khan, H-12 continued on Thursday. During this operation, Enforcement Directorate demolished eight more houses, 11 rooms, four kitchens, three bathrooms and other constructions established on state land. The operation was participated by Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.During another operation, team of Enforcement Directorate demolished three washrooms, three entry gates and a huge boundary wall constructed on state land in sector G-11/4. During another operation, Enforcement Directorate along with staff of Building Control Directorate sealed Café Net Hotel being operated in the basement of Silver Oaks plaza, F-10 Markaz on violation of building by-laws. Similarly, eight washrooms and a water tank constructed on state land were also demolished.