ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s Directorate of Security has raided an office of the Land Directorate and confiscated dozens of suspicious files from the custody of a dealing assistant named Mukhtar Sulangi. The said raid was conducted on a source report that several suspicious files are lying in the cupboard of the aforementioned official of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate. When the security staff reached to the office of said official, he fled away instantly, however, these files are now under the custody of Director Security, who will give his initial report in next few days. A senior officer of estate wing when contacted confirmed the development and said that now these files would be scrutinised and next course of action would be decided later in the light of findings of initial inquiry done by the security directorate. Earlier, newly appointed Director Land and Rehabilitation Muhammad Shafi Marwat formed a scrutiny committee to assess the genuineness of any claim or land file and it is most likely that this committee would be tasked to check these suspicious files first.