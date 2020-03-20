Share:

Lahore - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal called on NAB Lahore Bureau to review the updates in all ongoing mega corruption scandals’ investigations. The Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, along with all Senior Officers of the Regional Bureau participated in the briefing.

A Combined Investigation Team (CIT) accompanied by Legal and Land Revenue Experts which was headed by DG NAB Lahore, briefed Chairman NAB thoroughly over Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman’s Case and also informed him of the updates received after the remand of the accused. Justice Javed Iqbal maintained that NAB strongly believed in freedom of Media, whereas, the bureau had been discharging its national duties as per law and merit against alleged corrupt elements without taking any kind of pressure, threat or bowing before any propaganda campaign being launched against the bureau.

He further said that NAB has a firm faith in merit based working while remaining within an ambit of rule of law. “NAB is the prime anti-corruption body which believes in taking initiative against an accused purely on merit and after obtaining solid evidences”, he said.

He stated that NAB’s initiatives against corrupt elements are destined to weed-out corruption from the country and these efforts had been appraised by numerous national and international organizations like Transparency International (TI), World Economic Forum, PILDAT and MISAL Pakistan etc.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, during his visit, issued instructions for bringing all Mega Corruption Scams to their logical end without causing any delay and to file evidence based corruption references in Accountability Courts.

Ashiana case: Court issues show-cause notice to Fawad Hassan

An accountability court on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad over his failure to appear in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing case hearing.

The court expressed annoyance over his absence from the case proceedings. The court observed that if he would not appear on the next hearing, strict action would be taken against him.

Later, Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry adjourned the hearing till March 27.

The jail staff did not produce accused Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and others in the wake of coronavirus threat, however, a representative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif appeared during the proceedings.

The court also adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 27. The jail staff did not produce Hamza before the court in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Saad Rafque and his brother Salman Rafique till April 8. The Khwaja brothers were also not produced before the court due to coronavirus threat.