LAHORE - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade between Pakistan and China in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In an interview to Global Times in Beijing, he said the two great nations have maintained transport and trade links despite outbreak of virus. About impact of the pandemic on the construction of CPEC, the foreign Minister said there is a temporary dip, however, expressed hope that CPEC future is very bright not only for both the countries but for the entire region as well.