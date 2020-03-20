Share:

BADIN - In a bid to implement social distancing measures, the District Government under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, has taken drastic measures under which all the restaurants, shopping centers, public parks, hotels and unnecessary shops were made closed on Thursday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Badin, Asdullah Khoso, led the team including Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin, Anwar Ali Leghari, SHO Badin, all big and small towns and cities of the district including Talhar, Matli, Golarchi, Tando Bago, Badin, Kadhan and others towns and cities made virtually lock-down on the following directives of Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal.

Decision of closures of unnecessary shops and markets come after Sindh witnessed a rapid increase in the cases of contagious disease with 208 people on Thursday; those mostly arrived from Iran, were tested positive.

While, large public gatherings, weddings, congregations, conferences and other events have also been banned in across the district by the authorities amid the spread of coronavirus.

On the other hand, lot of buyers were thronged the markets to purchase food items and grains and other necessary items over fears of a complete lockdown of the city.

All government offices were observed shut in the district except essential services such as health department, revenue offices, local government offices and others, following an official notification.

Talking with this correspondent, Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Badin expressed that it is high time to take strict measures otherwise, it would badly affect to health facilities in providing medical assistance.

However, medicine, grocery, fish, dairy, poultry and vegetable shops and stalls would remain open and even if they wanted they could operate round the clock, he added.

The control room in the office was also established and Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, had been assigned the duties as District Focal Person for dealing the public and providing the facts and figures on coronavirus.

District Focal Person, Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Badin told this that the list of 47 pilgrims had been received to district authorities among 38 were found negative and were allowed to go to their homes while nine persons were yet quarantined in Sukkur.