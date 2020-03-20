Share:

RAWALPINDI - A judicial magistrate on Thursday rejected the bail plea of an accused serial child rapist.

He has been identified as Muhammad Tanvir alias Baloch.

As many as three cases of child sodomy had been registered against the accused with police stations Saddar Bairooni and Civil Lines.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry took up child sodomy case during which the prosecutor Malik Muhammad Ali Taman Advocate argued that the accused is a habitual criminal and involved in abusing scores of children. The prosecutor told judge that the accused is also operating a gang with two other members Muhammad Shabbir and Bilal Mobile Wala.

He argued an accomplice-cum-child rapist Muhammad Shabbir is also languishing in Adiala jail on the same charges. Malik Muhammad Ali pleaded the court to reject the bail application of the accused. Earlier, the defence lawyer told court that his client is innocent and was roped in a bogus case by police. He asked the court to grant him bail. After completion of the comments of both parties, Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry refused to grant bail to Muhammad Tanvir alias Baloch.