KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said coronavirus should not be made controversial and they stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan on this important national issue.

He said this while talking to media men on the matter of coronavirus here Thursday.

He held this vital national issue should neither be politicised nor be made controversial.

“We stand by PM Imran Khan on this issue. We are trying our best to deal with this pandemic,” he said.

He pointed out that two major Taftan centres had been set up in Karachi. One among them has capacity to accommodate 4,000 patients while the second has capacity for 2,000 patients.

Trained staff comprising 60 employees had been deployed at airport, he said. The patients were being provided treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is at the forefront to provide support to Coronavirus affected families in Sukkur in the shape of a package comprising of ration, medicines and preventive gear during the first phase.

Depending on the situation and in case the need arises, the company will continue with its efforts and extend support in different cities across Pakistan.

On this initiative, Rashid Khan, President and CEO of PTCL said, “There is a dire need for companies and individuals to come forward and play their role to support those infected with this life-threatening virus. Being a national company, we stand with the nation during these tough times and will continue to support in our humble capacity”.

The organization takes pride in taking proactive measures for the well-being of its employees, customers and people of the country.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Food Authority conducted a raid in the old city area of Karachi and recovered 10,000 litre of milk stored for several days on Thursday.

The food authority officials conducted raid at a cold storage facility in Paan Mandi, recovered unhygienic milk and sealed the storage area. The milk was stored at a place infested with lizards, cockroaches and other insects, officials said.

Sindh Food Authority officials found traces of urea, salt, detergent and other chemicals in the milk found at the cold storage.

The food safety officials imposed a fine of Rs. one lac over the owner of the cold storage area, according to the SFA officials.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh Food Authority has issued an advisory for the hotels and food outlets across the province aimed at avoiding the spread of novel coronavirus that has already infected around 300 people country-wide.

The advisory carried preventive measures to be followed by the owners, operators and employees of the food outlets and hotels.

It said that all those working at food shops and hotels should carry masks, sanitizers or soaps and dryers.

The chef and the person supplying the food item should avoid coming in direct contact with the foodstuff and could use gloves for the purpose. “Any employee suffering from flu, cough, fever and other symptoms should contact his food supervi