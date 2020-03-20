Share:

Karachi - The Sindh police chief has warned of legal action against gatherings of four or more people, starting Friday (today), to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the province.

In a message to the public, IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said that clear instructions have been issued to police to ensure that four or more people don’t travel in vehicles or gather outside “unnecessarily and without any convincing reason”. Legal proceedings will be initiated against people who fail to satisfy police on why they are travelling in a group.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Sindh chief minister denied rumours that the government had ordered the closure of petrol pumps. Rasheed Channa said no such decision was taken by the provincial government during its meeting on coronavirus today.

Another 28 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, taking the tally of Sindh’s cases to 245.

According to Sindh health department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf, the total number of cases in Karachi now stands at 93.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded of the provincial government to form high level Advisory Council to cope with the growing threat of coronavirus in Sindh. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, senior doctors and office bearers of PMA Hyderabad chapter, also offered their voluntary services.

for providing training to young and energetic doctors so that they could enable to treat coronavirus patients admitted in isolation wards and quarantine centers.

Dr. Rafiq-ul-Hassan Khokhar, Dr. Zaman Baloch, Dr. Agha Taj Muhammad and others also called upon government to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) in dealing with coronavirus threat and provide all required safety kits to medical as well as para-medical staff deputed in the isolation wards and quarantine centers for their safety.

Praising the efforts taken by Sindh government to contain coronavirus from spreading further, Dr. Khokhar said doctors and other medical staff were always at the forefront while dealing with any risky task therefore all safety material and equipment should be provided to them during duty.

Dr. Khokhar suggested that a high powered advisory council with PMA central president Dr. Ikram Tunio as one of its members be constituted while advisory councils at divisional and district level should also be formed to deal with the coronavirus.

The doctors and para-medics are always performing their duties during any health related emergency situation like coronavirus, he said and suggested that doctors and para medical staff should be deputed after conducting their medical checkup and only medically fit staff could be assigned on duties.

They said before deputing doctors and other staff in isolation wards and quarantine centers, complete safety kits and safe residence facilities must be provided to them as per standard operating systems.

They appealed to Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Small Traders and Small Industries, social as well as welfare organizations to come forward to cooperate with PMA in coping with coronavirus threat.

In view of coronavirus emergency situation, PMA demanded to start Filter OPDs in all government hospitals and biometric attendance of all doctors and other medical and pra medical staff should be stopped forthwith.

The doctors, medical as well as para medical staff aged less than 50 years may be deputed in isolation and quarantine centers after conducting complete medical checkup, PMA said and suggested that diabetic, heart patient, hepatitis and high blood pressure staff should not be assigned on duty.