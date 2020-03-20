Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that no gathering of more than 10 persons is allowed in the name of functions/weddings in the city.

He said that such functions are not allowed even at farm houses or private homes.

The order came after reports of gatherings in the name of functions at homes and other private places.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the policy of social distancing has to be implemented in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, a team of ICT administration carried out a raid at a house in sector G-10/2 of the capital and confiscated 40 cartons of face masks. One person was arrested and sent to lockup, according to the officials.

The raid was headed by Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Sidra Anwer.

According to the officials, the accused was selling masks at higher prices in the market.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that action would continue against those having stockpiled face masks and hand sanitizers in the city.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken elaborate measures for its staff as well as driving license applicants to prevent them from Coronavirus and also initiated campaign to educate citizens about its symptoms and precautionary steps.

According to the ITP officials, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, precautionary measures have been taken at all offices of ITP to remain secure against Coronavirus.

Trained staff has also been deputed for scanning of visitors coming to ITP offices to get license or for other purposes. The staff will also give awareness to visitors on how to protect themselves against Coronavirus and stay safe, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed for scanning of all ITP staff. Senior police officers will monitor this scanning process against Coronavirus.

Special face masks are being distributed among entire traffic staff while education teams of ITP are providing safety tips to the citizens in various areas of the city and to those visiting its offices.

As per directions of Islamabad police chief, the SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that every possible step is being taken for safety of each personnel against this virus.

He said that morale of ITP personnel is very much high it would continue efforts for convenience to citizens.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP for making preventive measures more effective.