Dowry is a social evil which has affected our society very badly. It has caused too much destruction to the socioeconomic structure. The dowry system has given birth too many evils. It will draw many girls to suicide to save their parents from economic drudgery. When the engagement is broken due to the dowry the girl begins to live in the society with a sense of insecurity develops an inferiority complex and remains emotionally suppressed. She feels herself to be a burden on her parents. So she suicide herself. She becomes depressed. Due to fewer dowries the in-laws tortured the girl, they abused, insults and passed the sarcastic remarks.

At the end, I want to give suggestions that a dowry is a very bad thing and should be banned in all countries. Banning this tradition leads to happier life because it is a source of stress among parents of girls

MALIHA HAROON,

Karachi.