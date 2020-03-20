Share:

The Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday reduced interest rates by 15 basis points to 0.1% from 0.25%, the lowest in its history, in an attempt to support the U.K.’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over recent days, and in common with a number of other advanced economy bond markets, conditions in the UK gilt market have deteriorated as investors have sought shorter-dated instruments that are closer substitutes for highly liquid central bank reserves," the bank said in a statement.

Last week the bank announced measures to support U.K. businesses and households with a 0.5% cut in rates to 0.25%,

But the bank's Monetary Policy Committee determined further measures was warranted to meet its statutory objectives.

It said it would increase its holdings of U.K. government and corporate bonds by £200 billion ($235 billion) to a total of £645 billion ($753 billion), financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.

"The majority of additional asset purchases will comprise U.K. government bonds," the bank said.

