Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shehzad has banned entry of all commercial transport vehicles into Sindh province from Punjab including Rahim Yar Khan after the Sindh government banned entry into Sindh province from Punjab in view of the rising coronavirus threat.

District officers have notified the same to all commercial transporters 24 hours ago so that the passengers do not face any problem.

It is learntd that Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan has issued orders to stop all commercial transport to Sindh immediately and also orders tightening of security on all check posts from Rahim Yar Khan to Sindh.

According to a district government spokesman, no restrictions are currently placed on entry into Sindh of goods transport and private vehicles. However, if the passenger’s entry into Sindh via goods transport proved, strict action will be taken against such goods transporters.

Worshipers asked to offer Farize

at mosque

In view of the rising danger of the coronavirus, the district administration yesterday appealed to the imams of mosques (prayer leaders) not to deliver Urdu speech during Friday Prayers and offer Farz prayers in shortest possible time. People were told that they should reach mosque for Jumma Prayer just before reciting of second Azan.

They have also been asked to leave the mosque immediately after offering Farize. They should offer rest of the prayer at home so that they can be protected from Covid-19.

Coronavirus

suspects tested negative

Health department of Rahim Yar Khan has confirmed that all four blood samples of Coronavirus suspects were negative.

A representative of health dept said the blood samples of four citizens of Rahim Yar Khan arrived from Jordan and Iran were sent to Islamabad and according to results, no symptoms of coronavirus were traced in all the samples. He further said that there was no corona-positive person in district Rahim Yar Khan.