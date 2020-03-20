Share:

To cope with the emerging situation of coronavirus spread, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has setup a coronavirus screening desk at the main door of its building where all visitors hands are sanitized, they are provided masks and allowed entry after checking their temperature to ensure that no virus affected person is allowed entry. Moreover, ICCI has installed sanitizers at all floors of its offices to facilitate employees and visitors to sanitize their hands as a protective measure to stem the outbreak of coronavirus. The Chamber has also displayed printed instructions against coronavirus in all its offices to create better awareness about preventive measures against this infectious virus in its employees and members.

Issuing a statement at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI in collaboration with major pharmacies in Islamabad would try to setup such screening desks at other key public dealing places to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, he stressed that all public dealing departments of the government should also establish coronavirus screening desks to play their role in stemming its outbreak. He said that federal and provincial governments are doing their best to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the country, however, he stressed that the whole nation should cooperate with them by taking all possible preventive measures against this dangerous virus. He said that the best possible option to control the spread of coronavirus is to adopt protective measures including social distancing and self-isolation as no medicine or vaccine has been developed so far to treat this virus. He urged that nation should demonstrate responsibility, avoid coming out of homes without genuine reasons and also avoid panic buying as it could create shortage of needy items in markets and create more problems for people.