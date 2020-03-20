Share:

LAHORE - Indus Motor Company (IMC), manufacturer of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has announced the launch of all-new Toyota Yaris at price starting from Rs2.349 million. The company commenced bookings of its new vehicle on March 19, 2020. Staying true to its focus on continuous improvement and high level of localization, IMC has invested around Rs8 billion in all-new model Toyota Yaris which will give customers a value for money car, catering to the discerning needs of the Pakistani consumers.

Talking about the new Toyota Yaris, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO IMC, said, “We are glad to commence bookings for Toyota Yaris, which will be available for delivery in the month of April. Under the development concept of “The New Value Pioneer” we have focused on enhancing the design and comfort to offer the best in class value to our customers. With our Company’s commitment to delight customers with a wide range of products, Toyota Yaris will be an addition to our wide product range, providing customers with a choice based on their driving needs.”

Toyota Yaris will be available in 1300cc and 1500cc engine displacement in 6 variants. The introductory ex-factory price for the 1300cc sedan starts at Rs2.349 million for GLi MT whilst the ex-factory price for the 1500cc top-of-the-line version, 1.5 ATIV X CVT is Rs2.809 million.