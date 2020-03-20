ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is taking steps to combat the corobavirus (COVID-19) with the help of technology and has started working on development of a Corona App to detect coronavirus patients through radius alert.
On the directives of Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has taken steps to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) with the help of technology.
A Mobile Application (Corona App) would be developed to deal with the coronavirus with the help of technology. The Application will be developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).
The Application will have location based services to detect coronavirus patient through radius alert. Moreover, public awareness videos, chatbot for public and activity alarm for giving reminder for washing hands, using sanitizer etc. will be made available in the application.