ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technolo­gy and Telecommuni­cation is taking steps to combat the corobavi­rus (COVID-19) with the help of technology and has started working on development of a Corona App to detect coronavi­rus patients through ra­dius alert.

On the directives of Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunica­tion Shoaib Ahmad Sid­diqui, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has taken steps to com­bat Coronavirus (COV­ID-19) with the help of technology.

A Mobile Application (Corona App) would be developed to deal with the coronavirus with the help of technology. The Application will be de­veloped by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The Application will have location based ser­vices to detect coronavi­rus patient through ra­dius alert. Moreover, public awareness vide­os, chatbot for public and activity alarm for giving reminder for washing hands, using sanitizer etc. will be made availa­ble in the application.