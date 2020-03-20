Share:

ISLAMABAD - It appears Johnny Depp’s ranch-style home has finally been snapped up at nearly half its cash value. The 41-acre estate, first listed for almost $3.4 million, is now shown as sold at a price of $1,350,000, despite the Lexington Herald-Leader reporting its worth at $2.33 million. The Kentucky native initially purchased the farm in 1995 for $950,000, sold it in 2001 for $1 million and repurchased the property in 2005 for $2 million. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, who was born in Owensboro, reportedly repurchased the property in 2005 for his beloved mother Sue Palmer, who occupied the residence before passing away in 2016. Last year, Depp settled a blockbuster legal battle with his former business managers amid allegations about his spending and that he was the victim of gross misconduct. The house, nicknamed Betty Sue’s Family Farm in honor of his late mom, was put on an auction in 2017; however Depp’s business manager refused to accept the top bid of just $1.4 million.