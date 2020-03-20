Share:

PESHAWAR - Consequent upon approval of the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its latest meeting, Javed Iqbal Khattak has been appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Chief Executive Officer said a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, here Thursday. More than 40 candidates have applied for the coveted post that was lying vacant since the resignation of the former CEO. The shortlisted candidates were interviewed by the Board of Directors (BoD) that selected his name for the post due to his top score. Currently he was holding the assignment of General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. Due to emergency situation of COVID-19, he has been directed to immediate report and assumes the charge of the post of the CEO KP-EZDMC.