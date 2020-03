Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were released from the Lahore’s Camp Jail on Thursday.

The accountability court had issued their release orders against two surety bonds of three million rupees each. Lawyers for the Khawaja brothers submitted the surety bonds and the court issued the release orders.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Khawaja brothers in Paragon Housing scheme corruption reference on Tuesday.