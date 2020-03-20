Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan yesterday visited the District D.I. Khan and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided at the Quar­antine Centre in Gomal Medical College re­cently established for the people coming from Taftan.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner D.I. Khan and other officials regarding the arrangements.

The Chief Minister was informed that presently the centre has the capacity to accommodate more than 250 suspected patients, which can further be increased if needed. Separate rooms have been spared for each and every suspected patient at the centre while complete arrangements for preliminary medical tests of the sus­pected cases have also been ensured.

The Chief Minister expressed his satis­faction over the arrangements made at the Quarantine Centre.

Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Sec­retary Relief Muhammad Abid Majid, Com­missioner D.I. Khan and other senior offi­cials also accompanied the chief minister.

The chief minister was also informed that 225 isolated beds have been allocated for corona patients at the Mufti Mahmood Hospital, D.I. Khan. The chief minister on this occasion directed the concerned au­thorities to ensure provision of hygienic and quality food and other facilities to the suspected patients to be kept at the cen­tre.

He termed the role of staff deployed in the center as of vital importance in pre­venting the outbreak of this pandemic and said these staff are playing frontline role in the war against Corona.

Later, the chief minister while talking to media representatives said that arrange­ments in the newly established quaran­tine centre have been made as per inter­national standards.

He appealed to the general public to show seriousness regarding the corona vi­rus, minimize social interaction and avoid unnecessary movements.

“The provincial government is taking steps beyond its capacity to address the issue, however, all these measures will only be fruitful if people fulfil the respon­sibilities on their part,” the chief minister remarked.

Replying to question, Mahmood Khan made it clear that no decision has been made to impose curfew, however, lockdown is be­ing imposed only in the specific areas where the cases are reported which is aimed at pro­tecting the citizens from the virus.