PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan yesterday visited the District D.I. Khan and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided at the Quarantine Centre in Gomal Medical College recently established for the people coming from Taftan.
The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing by Commissioner D.I. Khan and other officials regarding the arrangements.
The Chief Minister was informed that presently the centre has the capacity to accommodate more than 250 suspected patients, which can further be increased if needed. Separate rooms have been spared for each and every suspected patient at the centre while complete arrangements for preliminary medical tests of the suspected cases have also been ensured.
The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made at the Quarantine Centre.
Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Relief Muhammad Abid Majid, Commissioner D.I. Khan and other senior officials also accompanied the chief minister.
The chief minister was also informed that 225 isolated beds have been allocated for corona patients at the Mufti Mahmood Hospital, D.I. Khan. The chief minister on this occasion directed the concerned authorities to ensure provision of hygienic and quality food and other facilities to the suspected patients to be kept at the centre.
He termed the role of staff deployed in the center as of vital importance in preventing the outbreak of this pandemic and said these staff are playing frontline role in the war against Corona.
Later, the chief minister while talking to media representatives said that arrangements in the newly established quarantine centre have been made as per international standards.
He appealed to the general public to show seriousness regarding the corona virus, minimize social interaction and avoid unnecessary movements.
“The provincial government is taking steps beyond its capacity to address the issue, however, all these measures will only be fruitful if people fulfil the responsibilities on their part,” the chief minister remarked.
Replying to question, Mahmood Khan made it clear that no decision has been made to impose curfew, however, lockdown is being imposed only in the specific areas where the cases are reported which is aimed at protecting the citizens from the virus.