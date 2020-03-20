Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee, in a special meeting regarding COVID-19, on Friday took various important decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province.

The meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt: Gen Nauman Mehmood decided to take Civil & Military joint efforts & steps to prevent and curb corona pandemic.

The meeting noted that all civil and military institutions are fully alert to deal with any emergency in coming days and agreed that masses would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.

The administrative heads of Relief and Health departments briefed the apex committee regarding preventive measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that corona is a pandemic that has affected the whole world, adding that people should have to cooperate with the masses and avoid unnecessary travelling and gatherings.

On the occasion the Governor and Chief Minister and other members of the committee did not shake hand not hugged as part of preventive measures.

KP Health Minister Taimr Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Sanaullah Niazi, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizm ud din Secretary Relief Abid Majid, Secretary Health and other civil and military officers attended the meeting of apex Committee.