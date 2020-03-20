Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has established a fund with an initial amount of Rs10 million to deal with coronavirus disaster. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has established this fund in consultation with the LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the aim of establishing the fund was to support the government. He said that business community has to perform leading role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the government alone. He said that the LCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) as it has the understanding that the government alone could not cope with the mass devastation caused by the floods. He said that the LCCI has played a vital role at all testing times and credit goes to the members who gave maximum for the help of people in need.