LAHORE - Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas, who embraced martyrdom during an anti-terrorist operation in North Waziristan on Wednesday, was laid to rest with full military honour in Peer Ronki graveyard here on Thursday.

He died in the line of duty while fighting against terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyred was offered at Goal Bagh in Shadbagh. A large number of people, army officers, relatives, family friends attended the funeral prayer. MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt and Chaudhry Shahbaz also attended the prayers.

A unit of Pakistan Army paid tribute to Shaheed officer by presenting guard of honour. Brigadier Asif Hayat, Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad, Brigadier Ali Ijaz and Lieutenant Hamza laid wreaths on behalf of the President, Prime Minister, Army Chief and course mates on the grave.