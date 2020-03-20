Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan is facing one of the gravest crises in its recent memory.

Maryam broke social media silence with a series of tweets on Coronavirus to say that Pakistan is facing one of the gravest crises in her recent memory. “The spread of corona virus poses a serious threat that needs to be fought at all levels. In the hour of trial, we must take precaution, follow the medical guidelines & pray to Allah SWT for His protection,” she said.

Maryam said she was asked by party Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to convey directly the prayers for the nation in the wake of Coronavirus threat. She extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have died from the epidemic and prayed for early recovery of the affected. “Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have succumbed to the epidemic & earnest prayers for early recovery of the affected. May Allah protect us all. Ameen,” she said further.

Maryam is facing charges of money laundering and is out on bail in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. Few days back, the PML-N leader had broken her months-long silence as she talked to media for the first time after being released from prison on bail in the CSM case.