ISLAMABAD - The oldest fossil ever found of a modern bird skull has been identified by scientists — who have dubbed the creature the ‘Wonder chicken’. The wonder chicken is thought to be an ancestor of today’s hens and ducks. The fossil has been dated back to almost 67 million years ago — meaning that the birds lived alongside dinosaurs for around a million years before the latter died out. ‘The moment I first saw what was beneath the rock was the most exciting moment of my scientific career,’ said paper author and palaeo biologist Daniel Field of the University of Cambridge. ‘ This is one of the best-preserved fossil bird skulls of any age, from anywhere in the world. We almost had to pinch ourselves when we saw it, knowing that it was from such an important time in Earth’s history.’