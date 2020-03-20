Share:

Gujranwala - A motorcyclist died in road accident here at GT Road near Rahwali on Thursday.

It was reported that Ashfaq Chatha was going on motorcycle when a speeding car hit his bike. Ashfaq received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Cantt Police have arrested the car driver and started investigations.

46 power

pilferers held

Gepco surveillance teams in result of crackdown against electricity theft have held 46 accused red-handed from different areas of the region during the last week while heavy detection bills have been issued to these electricity thieves.

Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan said that action against electricity theft would continue in days to come also. He said applications against accused had also been lodged in police stations concerned for registration of FIRs.