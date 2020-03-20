Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has moved Supreme Court (SC), seeking cancellation of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has stated that Lahore High Court (LHC) didn’t review the facts carefully and granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader. Hamza’s bail plea was inadmissible, NAB told.

NAB has further stated that case trial will get affected due to the bail of Hamza Shahbaz.

On June 11, the NAB had arrested Hamza after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed. To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done as per the constitution, and justice would be ensured.

The prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” he added.