LAHORE - The premium smartphone maker, OPPO has launched the magnificent RENO3 Series in the first-ever online launch event in Pakistan hosted by Sheheryar Munawar. The series made its debut in Pakistan on 19th March 2020 through an online via live streaming. Powered by the latest technology advancement and outstanding photography into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display, Reno3 Pro is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience. The device is also powered with the latest update of ColorOS7 to give the superiors interface experience. Following the introduction of a 5G version in China, OPPO has opted to build an international Reno3 Series edition that suits market needs better. “Since our entry into the global market in 2009, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief – ‘a global brand with local insight’. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief. We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users a wholesome device for their everyday use,”said Wardah Usmani, Marketing Manager, OPPO Pakistan.