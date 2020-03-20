Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday announced that the government had decided to close down 12 trains from Sunday amid fear of coronavirus spread.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said twenty more trains will be closed from 1st of the next month as a precautionary measure against the global pandemic. He said the government completed all arrangements for reducing the rush of passengers and improved cleanliness at Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi Railways stations. The minister said screening of all the passengers is also being ensured at the railways stations.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.