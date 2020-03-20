Share:

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Friday have surged to 447 as 245 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 78 in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81 in Balochistan, seven in Islamabad, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one Azad Kashmir.

Number of coronavirus cases in Sindh rose to 245 after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reported 28 new cases in the province.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government confirmed five new cases raising the provincial tally to 81.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan despite global coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran said he has instructed the concerned authorities to open the Chaman-Spinboldak border and let trucks crossover into Afghanistan.

Globally, 176 countries have been affected, more than 9,700 people have died and more than 234,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.