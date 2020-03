Share:

LAHORE - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retired) Ijaz Ahmed Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Thursday.

According to officials, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and Chairman Capital Development Authority were also present in the meeting. Chairman NDMA briefed the Prime Minister on progress in security measures against Corona nationwide.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on preventive measures in the Federal Capital against coronavirus.