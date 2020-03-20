Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday decided to file references against three legislators Nishat Daha, Maulana Ghiyas-ud-Din and Ashraf Ansari. Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation given by the MPAs for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the recent past, the party decided to summon the remaining legislators to give explanation to the disciplinary committee. The decisions were taken at meeting of provincial advisory committee held at party secretariat in Model Town, with PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in the chair. The meeting evaluated replies of MPAs to the show-cause notices. Terming replies unsatisfactory, the meeting decided to file references against three MPAs and summoning the others to give explanation to the disciplinary committee. Terming the government steps to cope with coronavirus insufficient, the meeting demanded taking measures on war-footing on the pattern of anti-dengue actions taken by Shehbaz Sharif regime. The participants condemned keeping Hamza Shehbaz and Ahad Cheema behind the bars for more than 14 months and demanded their immediate release. The participants also offered dua for early recovery of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.