LAHORE - President Arif Alvi has appealed for national unity and urged the people to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. In a video message, he said he observed that Chinese people had shown a great resilience and unity against the pandemic.

He said the people of Pakistan should also learn from Chinese experience and fight the disease through unity and resilience. The President emphasized on creating awareness about fighting the virus. He said media and religious leaders should come forward to cope with this challenge.

He said that any person suffering from fever should immediately use mask, while other people should make it habit to wash their hands with soap every one hour, and cover their mouth during coughing.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of two-day official visit to China, Pakistani delegation was tested for Coronavirus and their samples have been declared as ‘clear.’

Earlier in a statement, Foreign Office said it formally received the tests of Pakistani delegation conducted by China. Besides others, those who were tested included President Dr. Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Arif Alvi says people of Pakistan should learn from Chinese experience

It is pertinent to mention that before departing to China, the Pakistani delegation was also tested for coronavirus and the delegation left Islamabad after being cleared from coronavirus.

President Alvi urges Ulema to help govt fight coronavirus pandemic

Underscoring the need for joint efforts against the novel coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Ulema to support the government in dealing with the pandemic.

In a telephonic conversation with Wifaq Ul Madaris Al-Shia Vice President Allama Qazi Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi, President Alvi urged the religious scholars to play a pro-active role in enhancing awareness about prevention from the virus.

The president said,” We should set aside all our political, religious, and sectarian differences and serve the affectees with national spirit.” He urged the Ulema to use their vast human resources to take care of the people infected with the coronavirus.

On the occasion, Allama Qazi Syed Niaz Hussain Naqvi said that the Ulema stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in this difficult time.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid had confirmed that 45 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing a press conference, had announced that overall tally of cases in Punjab had climbed to 78 after 45 more tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan on Thursday had also reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 377. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.