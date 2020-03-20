Share:

ISLAMABAD - Authorities in the tiny state said the 62 year old ruler had been tested for the pathogen. His diagnosis makes him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus. The palace said Albert’s health ‘does not inspire any concern’, saying he was continuing to work from his private apartments. However, he is being monitored by his personal doctor and by specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his mother Grace Kelly. Albert has also urged the 39,000 inhabitants of Monaco to observe quarantine rules to stop the spread of the virus, a statement said. The office also added that Prince Albert is in constant contact with members of his cabinet, the government and his closest staff. The Mediterranean enclave had confirmed nine cases of the virus in its latest update. The first was recorded on February 28. The Monaco Grand Prix has been called along with several other events on the Formula One calendar because of virus fears. It is unclear whether Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene, has been tested for the virus.