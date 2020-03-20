Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 30,129.83 points as compared to 30,416.05 points on the last working day with the negative change of 286.22 points (0.94%). A total of 308,346,095 shares were traded compared to the trade of 186,654,400 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 10.111 billion as compared to Rs 5.308 billion during last trading day. As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 108 recorded gain and 235 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd. with a volume of 22,136,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.04, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,327,500 and price per share of Rs 8.75 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 18,768,500 and price per share of Rs 7.60. EFU Life Assr XD recorded maximum increase of Rs 13.32 per share, closing at Rs 196.78 while Engro Corp was runner up with the increase of Rs 11.53 per share, closing at Rs 262.64. Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 502.14 per share, closing at Rs 6700 whereas prices of Colgate Palm decreased by Rs 45.71 per share closing at Rs 2170.66.