The President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he requested to play the role from Pakistan side regarding lifting of American sanctions.

Hassan Rouhani has also appealed to Pakistan in the letter for assistance to tackle corona virus, according to diplomatic means.

According to sources Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to end sanctions from Iran and demanded to lift the sanctions immediately.

They said that Islamabad had reacted positively to Tehran leadership request. Pakistan also extended help to Iran in handling coronavirus matter.

Imran Khan demanded the lifting of sanctions from Iran in an International TV interview, they added.

Pakistan is resorting to silent diplomacy and public stance on the matter of lifting of sanctions from Iran, Supporting Iran is principled stance of Pakistan.