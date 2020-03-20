WANA - A quarantine centre has been set up at the Wana Hospital in South Waziristan tribal district while the administration also claimed to have started a special awareness campaign on the disease prevention.
South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told The Nation yesterday that with the support of Frontier Corps (FC) South, the district administration staff was distributing brochures on coronavirus prevention and also handing the locals soaps and face masks.
“The campaign went smoothly in Makeen, Ladha, Sararogha, Kotkai and Wana areas today,” he added.
Hameedullah said that in the next phase starting from today, the administration teams will be going to conduct visits to get data of people having recently arrived in the district from the overseas and other parts of the country and they will share the data with the health department as per the coronavirus protocols.