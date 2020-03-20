Share:

WANA - A quarantine cen­tre has been set up at the Wana Hospital in South Waziristan tribal district while the administra­tion also claimed to have started a special aware­ness campaign on the disease prevention.

South Waziristan Deputy Commission­er Hameedullah Khattak told The Nation yester­day that with the support of Frontier Corps (FC) South, the district admin­istration staff was distrib­uting brochures on coro­navirus prevention and also handing the locals soaps and face masks.

“The campaign went smoothly in Makeen, Ladha, Sararogha, Kotkai and Wana areas today,” he added.

Hameedullah said that in the next phase start­ing from today, the ad­ministration teams will be going to conduct vis­its to get data of people having recently arrived in the district from the overseas and other parts of the country and they will share the data with the health department as per the coronavirus pro­tocols.