ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to remove the gate at D-Chowk to make view of the Parliament building clear from distance.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of suo moto notice on encroachment in Islamabad.

Justice Gulzar also directed the CDA to remove encroachment from the playgrounds and the green belts adding that if that would not happen then they would take action against the responsible officers.

He asked the Chairman CDA to take the map and visit the whole Islamabad and take action against encroachment.

The Chairman CDA informed the bench that they have identified eight sites where the construction was done in violation of the original plan. Justice Gulzar remarked that not eight sites but the whole Islamabad has been changed. Houses or commercial plazas have been built on the green belts.

The CDA counsel stated that all over the world, cities are re-planned. Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that in Pakistan re-planning means making money.

The Chief Justice said that if CDA re-plans the federal capital then shopping mall would be constructed at the sites of Supreme Court and the Parliament building.