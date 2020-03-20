Share:

KARACHI - Registration of a private school on Thursday was suspended in Karachi over violating the orders of province-wide school closure.

A private school situated in city’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 6 was sealed by the Director Private Institution Sindh during his surprise visits in the city. The report has been sent to the Education Minister Saeed Ghani about the suspension of school’s registration.

It may be noted that the Sindh government after consultation with all the stakeholders announced to close the educational institutes of the province till June 1. The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, last week.

On the occasion, he had said that the coronavirus has become endemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet meeting had also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriage, social and religious gatherings across the province.

The government had also postponed annual matriculation exams, scheduled from March 16 in Sindh.