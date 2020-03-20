MOHMAND - The section 144 was imposed in Mohmand tribal district yesterday after new cases of the novel virus were reported in the country.

The district administration also issued a notifica­tion which says, “The district administration of Mo­hmand has imposed complete ban on public gather­ings that is all restaurants, eateries, fast food, barbers, marriage halls, cattle fares, seminars and workshops, and gathering of people more than 05 persons as pre­ventive precautionary measures for a period of 30 days.

According to the notification: There will be ban on sit-ins and procession, rallies at public places, mar­kets and hotels/restaurants and on wedding parties, sports gathering, cinemas, educational gatherings, conferences and seminars.

READ MORE: No withdrawals of troops from Syria's Idlib: Turkey

All educational institutions in the Mohmand will remain closed and the teaching staff will also not be permitted to enter schools, colleges.