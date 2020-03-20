Share:

MOHMAND - The section 144 was imposed in Mohmand tribal district yesterday after new cases of the novel virus were reported in the country.

The district administration also issued a notifica­tion which says, “The district administration of Mo­hmand has imposed complete ban on public gather­ings that is all restaurants, eateries, fast food, barbers, marriage halls, cattle fares, seminars and workshops, and gathering of people more than 05 persons as pre­ventive precautionary measures for a period of 30 days.

According to the notification: There will be ban on sit-ins and procession, rallies at public places, mar­kets and hotels/restaurants and on wedding parties, sports gathering, cinemas, educational gatherings, conferences and seminars.

All educational institutions in the Mohmand will remain closed and the teaching staff will also not be permitted to enter schools, colleges.