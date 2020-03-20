Share:

FAISALABAD - The seven suspected patients of Coronavirus were admitted in Allied and Government General hospitals respectively, who have been discharged after necessary treatment as their laboratory tests of coronavirus declared negative.

This was disclosed by District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed official spokesman of local health department. He told that seven suspected patients of coronavirus including Abdullah 22 years old, Zakir Ali 22 years old and Mumatz 48 years of age remained under observation and they were discharged after receiving the negative results.

He informed that 250-beded Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad had been designated for the coronavirus patients and all necessary medical treatment arrangements had been completed in this hospital including isolation rooms.

He maintained that special screening was being carried out of the persons returned from abroad specially coming from Iran. Dr Bilal said that special medical screening arrangements had been made at Faisalabd Airport.

Disinfecting water

storage tanks placed

at public places

On the directions of Punjab Government, Faisalabd Development Authority and WASA jointly placed chlorine & sodium hypochloride mixed water tanks on five important public places for providing facilities of hands washing to the general public to avert the threat of spreading Coronavirus.

Moreover, 20 Additional big drums are also being placed on the different roads side and busiest markets for extended arrangements of hands washing with antiseptic water. The chlorine water tanks have been deployed at chowk Clock Tower, Allied Hospital, DHQ Hospital, Saddar Bazar Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Kohenoor chowk Jaranwala road.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the sites to check the facilities of hands washing for the public. Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch, DMD Jabbar Anwar,CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sapra,DHO Dr Bilal, Director Admn WASA Shoib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner and Deputy commissioner visited the site of main gate DHQ Hospital and inspected the process of hands washing by public. They issued directions to the WASA officers for continuing these precautionary measures with organized and comprehensive manners.

The Commissioner said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, all preventive, safety and medical arrangements had been put on high alert for successful tackling the challenges of coronavirus. He advised that all precautions and preventions should be adopted in the public offices besides raising the awareness among the general public against the threat of coronavirus. He also interacted with the public and urged upon them to follow the precautionary and preventive measures with full responsibility in current situation to avoid the spread of coronavirous. He said that Punjab Government was committed to tackle the coronavirus issues and all administrative machinery was actively performing the responsibilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that complete monitoring was being carried out on every moment for ensuring the proper implementation of preventive measures and all out resources were being mobilised to stop the chances of coronavirus spreads.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja informed that the government instructions relating to overcome the threat of coronavirus were being implemented in all main and sub offices of FDA and WASA in letter and spirit. He assured that the facilities of hands washing on public places were being extended and would continue without any interval. MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch explained that the quantity of Chlorine and Sodium hypochloride had been mixed in this hand washing water with the ratio of 3 to 5 milligram per litter water which was not drinkable. He vowed that the WASA would fulfill its responsibilities with more care and attention.