Sialkot - Rangpura Police recovered hoarded face masks worth millions of rupees from four accuseds. Reportedly, SHO Rangpura Muhammad Yousaf with a Police team raided at a Godown and recovered hoarded about 83200 face masks worth of RS. 8 millions and arrested accused Munir Akhtar of Usman Ganj Lahore,Umer Javed of Green Wood Street Sialkot and Muhammad Asif of Mohallah Prem Nagar Sialkot.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Coronavirus cause delay local bodies elections: Ghumman

Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab Brigadier (R) Muhammmad Aslam Ghumman has said that the PTI government imposed local bodies system in the Punjab and this system is true copy of Prime Minister Imran Khan vision Whereas Prime Minister was ready to hold local bodies elections in whole Pakistan but due to disease of coronavirus the local bodies elections programme has been postponed.

While talking to representatives of various School of thoughts here on Wednesday. Aslam said that that workers of PTI should done their services for betterment of PTI at Union Councils level. He said that the local bodies elections were real base of democracy while the local bodies elections would be held in present fiscal year or mid of next year. He said that the local bodies system could strong the Democratic system rather a councillor had full power instead of MNA and MPA. He further said Prime Minister had vowed to give full powers to representatives of local bodies,therefore, Prime Minister was giving top priority to local bodies elections but due to disease of coronavirus Prime Minister was silent on local bodies elections but he would give top priority after eradication of coronavirus.

DC vacates state land from illegal occupants

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir has vacated four canal land of Punjab government from the posession of Zain Ali, Muhammad Siddique and their five accomplices at village Abdali in limit of Pasrur Tehsil. Badiana Police has arrested the accuseds while further investigation is underway.